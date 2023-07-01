Michigan football offers elite 2026 offensive tackle in Texas

When you’re a 2026 recruit and it’s 2023, your time is still a long ways off. Unless you’re truly an elite prospect.

That can be said of Flower Mount (Tx.) offensive tackle Drew Evers, who, despite being in the 2026 class and having only played his freshman campaign, already has offers from Alabama, Cal, Colorado, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M, and more. Listed at 6-foot-3, 285 pounds, Evers has seen a slew of offers roll in over the past few weeks as teams have gotten to evaluate him.

Not to be left out, Michigan football is getting on board, having extended an offer for him to play college ball in Ann Arbor. He reported the offer via Twitter on Friday.

One potential obstacle is that his brother, Nick Evers, who was a four-star quarterback ranked No. 137 overall per the 247Sports Composite, signed with Oklahoma and is coming off of his freshman year at the college level. Given that the Sooners have extended an offer and have his brother on campus, that could pose some issues down the road for the maize and blue.

Check out his freshman highlights below:

