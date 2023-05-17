Michigan football offers elite 2025 WR from Texas

Michigan football has been working more and more to get into the talent-rich state of Texas. While it’s had minimal success, there appears to be more determination as of late.

That continued on Wednesday, with one of the Wolverines’ latest offers.

Hailing from Lucas (Tx.) Lovejoy, wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon is rated the No. 105 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, the fourth-best athlete, and the 14th-best player in the state of Texas in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Already boasting 22 offers, McCutcheon is reportedly up another with the news that Michigan football has come calling with an opportunity to play college football in Ann Arbor.

McCutcheon already has a number of high-profile offers, including from Arkansas, Florida State, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, and Tennessee.

A dual-sport athlete who also runs track, McCutcheon reportedly ran a 12.2-second 100-meter dash.

Watch his sophomore season highlights below:

An offer for Wolverines fans

