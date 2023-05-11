Michigan football offers elite 2024 CB in heart of SEC country

Michigan football is working its board to try and lure some of the top cornerbacks in the country in Ann Arbor. However, the Wolverines aren’t keeping their focus solely on those they’ve recruited already.

While Aaron Scott and Bryce West from Ohio (both are predicted to end up at rival Ohio State) are among the top targets at the position, Michigan football is expanding the board.

On Wednesday, the Wolverines made an offer to 2024 Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater four-star cornerback Cai Bates, who is rated the No. 107 player in the country according to 247Sports’ proprietary rankings, and the 11th-best cornerback in the country.

It’ll be a difficult pull to reel in Bates, who already has a reported 43 offers, including from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, and others.

Per 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins:

A pass catcher turned pass defender with plenty of developmental upside given length and tentacle-like arms. Started prep career off playing wide receiver before being thrust into action at cornerback midway through junior season. Found success right away in coverage, totaling four interceptions and seven pass break ups in just two games. Still figuring things out from a technical standpoint, but has no issues tracking the football and putting himself in position to make a play at the catch point. Lack of verified speed markers is not ideal in an era where perimeter defenders are constantly challenged vertically, but does have a basketball background and natural bounce shows up on tape. Must keep evolving and take to coaching, but should be viewed as a potential multi-year at the Power Five level. Will need to get better as an open-field tackler if he’s going to make a real difference in run support or even get a look at safety, but has some of what’s required to thrive in a defensive scheme that wants to press often. NFL scouts will likely be drawn to his size one day.

If Michigan is serious about working to get Bates into the fold, getting him to visit Ann Arbor would likely be the first move and a big step in the right direction.

Watch his highlights below:

