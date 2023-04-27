Michigan football offers athletic 2025 defensive lineman

Michigan football has the top 2024 recruiting class, and Jim Harbaugh and Co. are hoping to match that in 2025.

The Wolverines currently have two commitments in the class of 2025, but Michigan continues to offer a flurry of top prospects for that class. The maize and blue have two top defensive targets committed to them already: Chris Ewald and Mantrez Walker.

With Michigan having a defensive back and a linebacker committed to it, of course, the Wolverines are looking to add a solid defensive lineman to go with them.

One of the latest offers for the class of 2025 went out to four-star defensive lineman Jaylen Williams.

Williams hails from Palatine (IL) and has tremendous size at 6-foot-6 and 265-pounds. According to the 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams is the 167th-ranked prospect in the country and the 17th-ranked defensive lineman in the class of 2025.

A few of the top teams that have offered Williams are: Iowa, Minnesota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, among others.

