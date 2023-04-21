Michigan football offers 4-star DT in 2025 class

Michigan football has been actively recruiting in recent days, taking full advantage of the spring evaluation period. With a bevy of offers going out, the Wolverines are looking both to the current class as well as to the future classes.

One such recruit is 2025 Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick four-star defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall. Rated by 247Sports’ proprietary rankings as the No. 177 player in 2025, the 13th-best defensive lineman, and third-best player in the state of Illinois, Marshall has offers from the likes of Iowa, Notre Dame, Penn State, Rutgers, and Tennessee. Now the Wolverines are getting involved as he reported on Twitter that the maize and blue have offered.

Marshall is listed at 6-foot-4, 240-pounds and also plays tight end at the high school level.

Check out his highlights below:

More!

Michigan football offers under-the-radar 2024 N.C. linebacker ESPN analyst: 'I'd put Michigan No. 1' in preseason rankings Michigan football offers speedy 2025 wide receiver

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire