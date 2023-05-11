Michigan football offers 4-star 2025 WR from Texas

The Wolverines are looking to get in on a big-time wide receiver in fertile recruiting territory.

Texas is one of three huge states in terms of high school recruiting and it’s one place that Michigan football hasn’t necessarily made a huge impact in the Jim Harbaugh era — at least not as much as Florida, which is perhaps the most talented state.

Hailing from the Lone Star State, 2025 Houston (Tx.) Dekaney four-star wide receiver Tanook Hines already has a bevy of gigantic offers. Boasting 20 at this juncture, he reported one from the maize and blue, courtesy of wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy on Wednesday.

#AGTG After a great talk with @19Bellamy I’m happy to announce I’ve earned an offer from the University of Michigan!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9jTtSuyttj — Tanook “Nu Nu” Hines⭐️ (@tanxxk16) May 11, 2023

Hines has offers from Arkansas, Maryland, Miami, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, and others.

In 2022, he reportedly had 50 receptions for 815 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s rated the No. 178 player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports’ proprietary rankings, the 26th-best wide receiver and the 23rd-rated player in the state of Texas.

Check out his highlights below:

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire