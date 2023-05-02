Michigan football offers 3-star 2025 WR from Baltimore

While Michigan football continues to dominate in the 2024 recruiting sphere, the coaches are working to get a jumpstart on the 2025 class, extending offers to promising, young prospects.

One 2025 prospect that’s getting some attention along the Eastern seaboard is Baltimore (Md.) City College three-star wide receiver Vernon Allen. He’s got offers from Boston College, Charlotte, Duke, North Carolina, Old Dominion, and Virginia Tech. Coming in at 6-foot-3, 185-pounds, Allen certainly already has requisite size despite being just a high school sophomore. That’s apparently intrigued the Michigan football staff, as Allen took to Twitter to report he now has an offer from the Wolverines.

247Sports is the only service that currently has him ranked. He’s currently listed as the No. 47 wide receiver in 2025 and the 17th-best player in the state of Maryland.

Judging by his film, Allen has the size and ball skills to be able to go up and make a play one-on-one but also has enough speed and elusiveness to be utilized in the short passing game.

