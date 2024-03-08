Michigan football offers 2026 Texas WR with impressive offer sheet

Can’t wait too long to get in with emerging recruits, lest ye be left behind.

As for 2026 Dallas (Tx.) First Baptist Academy wide receiver Dominic Saidu, he’s already gotten attention for multiple elite programs. Boasting offers from Colorado, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, and many others, Saidu is bursting onto the scene as a player who will essentially have his pick of schools at the next level.

Compared to some others, Michigan football may have some catching up to do, but considering he’s a 2026 prospect — and he still doesn’t have offers from Texas nor Texas A&M — there’s still time. And the Wolverines made up for lost time by offering Saidu on Thursday.

It’s the second offer that wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy appeared to have made on Thursday, with Louisiana running back Jasper Parker also getting an invitation to strap on a winged helmet.

Saidu is listed at 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, and according to 247Sports he had 38 receptions for 858 yards and seven touchdowns in his sophomore campaign.

As of yet, Saidu does not have a recruiting ranking, but given his offer sheet, it’s merely a matter of time.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire