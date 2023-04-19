Michigan football offers 2025 LB from East Coast

Michigan football has been busy on the recruiting trail, from gathering commits, to hitting the road during the spring evaluation period, to hosting players in Ann Arbor, to extending offers to recruits in 2024, 2025, and even 2026. The Wolverines are continuing to be aggressive after something of a down year on the trail, working to build out the future classes.

On Tuesday, the maize and blue continued their busy streak, extending an offer to a 2025 player on the defensive side of the ball. Jersey City (N.J.) Henry Snyder linebacker DJ McClary isn’t ranked as of yet, but he has offers from Boston College, Penn State, Ole Miss, Maryland, Rutgers, and Syracuse. And now the 6-foot-1, 185-pound linebacker can boast a Michigan offer.

The Wolverines are a bit behind the Nittany Lions here, as PSU offered back in November, and he’s even visited Happy Valley unofficially. However, with still a ways to go in his recruitment, the maize and blue still have a great opportunity to make a strong impression.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire