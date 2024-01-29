Michigan football offers 2025 five-star linebacker from Texas

It’s not like Michigan football didn’t offer five-stars in Jim Harbaugh’s tenure as the head coach, but after Harbaugh’s first few years with the program, it started seeming more and more unlikely that the Wolverines would land them, barring some kind of program or personal connection.

Enter Sherrone Moore, who is responsible for personally recruiting two of Michigan’s five-stars since he arrived. Moore was the primary recruiter for former safety Dax Hill and quarterback J.J. McCarthy and was secondary on running back Donovan Edwards. Now that he’s been the head coach for a few days, Moore is swinging for the fences with immediacy.

On Monday, Michigan football offered Galveston (Tx.) Ball five-star linebacker Jonah Williams — a player who already has a slew of high-end offers from the top programs across the country.

Though schools like Alabama, Texas, Ohio State, LSU, and others already have offers in, Michigan can pitch a new era under Moore, building on a new vision in the aftermath of winning a national championship. The staff is still being built, but Moore can certainly argue that his future team will revolve around top talent, taking the Wolverines to another level from that perspective.

Will it resonate with a player like Williams? That remains to be seen, but recruiting should certainly be more aggressive in the Moore regime compared to that of his predecessor.

Williams is ranked the No. 14 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, the second-best linebacker, and the No. 3 player in the state of Texas. He’s listed at 6-foot-3, 203 pounds.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire