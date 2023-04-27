Michigan football offers 2025 athlete out of Florida

Michigan football is building a powerhouse of a class in 2024. The Wolverines currently have the No. 1 ranked class and Michigan isn’t even close to being done with the class.

While the maize and blue are still trying to finalize the class and will be looking to add players througout the football season, Michigan is looking at the 2025 class as well.

The maize and blue have two commitments in the class of 2025, both being defensive players. The Wolverines recently offered an athlete out of Florida that is looked at as a linebacker recruit, but also plays running back on the offenside side of the ball.

Xavier Goulbourne hails out of Tampa (FL) Carrollwood Day. He currently doesn’t have any rankings, but he does have some solid offers — mostly from Big Ten schools.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pound athlete has been offered by Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, and Penn State, along with the Wolverines.

With his offer sheet, we would expect Goulbourne to receive some stars here soon with more and more 2025 prospects receiving attention.

Story continues

More!

Michigan football offers 2026 WR out of Texas Michigan football offers 2026 two-way lineman Michigan football offers athletic 2025 defensive lineman

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire