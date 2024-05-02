Michigan football offensive lineman chooses transfer destination

There was a small exodus from Michigan football before the spring transfer portal window closed, but nothing like what rival fans proclaimed there would be.

One outgoing player was a projected starter in DJ Waller, who ended up transferring to Kentucky. Then there were the trio of backup linebackers in Jeremiah Beasley, Semaj Bridgeman, and Hayden Moore — all who are seeking greener pastures elsewhere.

Then there’s the case of former West Bloomfield (Mich.) four-star offensive lineman Amir Herring. His former head coach is on-staff in wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy. His position coach, Sherrone Moore, is now the head coach. But the sophomore opted to go elsewhere and he announced his decision on Thursday.

Herring announced that he’s headed to the Big 12 and will play for Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks.

https://twitter.com/amirherring55/status/1786081929516736607?s=46

Herring isn’t the only former Wolverine to end up in Lawrence. On the football side, former linebacker Cornell Wheeler (also from West Bloomfield) opted to transfer to Kansas after a short stint in Ann Arbor. In basketball, the maize and blue lost their star player in center Hunter Dickinson, who is entering his second year with the storied program.

As for Herring, he’ll have the full complement of four years of intercollegiate eligibility to work with now that he’s a Jayhawk.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire