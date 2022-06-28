Michigan football’s offensive line listed as one of the best

When you lose two starters off of the nation’s best offensive line from a year ago, questions may arise for the upcoming season. Except if you’re the Michigan Wolverines.

The Wolverines’ offensive line won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best during the 2021-2022 season. Michigan did lose its right tackle, Andrew Steuber, to the NFL draft and the maize and blue lost its starting center, Andrew Vastardis, to graduation. But Jim Harbaugh was able to bring in the second-best center in college football via the transfer portal.

Harbaugh swooped in and brought Victor Oluwatimi from Virginia as a graduate transfer. Oluwatimi was a Rimington Trophy finalist last season, but he ultimately lost out to Tyler Linderbaum from Iowa.

The other piece to the puzzle is Trente Jones who should replace Andrew Steuber on the line. The four-star recruit in 2019 has been waiting his turn patiently and his time looks to be coming. Jones was used as a tight end at times last year when Harbaugh wanted another blocker out there. Jones’ build and his play during the 21-22 season make it appear that Michigan won’t miss a beat with him at right tackle. If Jones would falter, then the Wolverines will have Karsen Barnhart — who has played valuable snaps — line up in week one.

247Sports created an article listing teams that ‘are ACTUALLY comfortable on the offensive line’ or in other words: college football’s best offensive lines. To zero surprise, Michigan made the list, and here’s what was said about the Wolverines.

The Joe Moore Award winners of 2021 will be back with the same goal in 2022. Michigan loses right tackle Andrew Stueber and center Andrew Vastardis from a season ago, but the line for 2022 is retooled and ready to maintain a similar level of play. Replacing Vastardis in the heart of the offensive line is Virginia transfer Victor Oluwatimi, a 2021 Rimington Trophy finalist and the No. 13 overall transfer portal prospect in the 247Sports player rankings. While the Wolverines are set there, they can take comfort in the fact that Stueber once labeled his potential replacement Trente Jones as “the most athletic offensive tackle” he had ever seen. Jones will have to battle with Karsen Barnhart for that right tackle spot, but the rest of the line is in great shape regardless. Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan and Ryan Hayes are all back for a front five that faces high expectations 2022. A bit of good news, too: Amid some shuffling within the Michigan coaching staff, offensive line coach Sherrone Moore is back to help lead the way.

With the addition of Oluwatimi and the potential of Jones to go along with Ryan Hayes, Zak Zinter, and Trevor Keegan, the Michigan offensive line should be just as good — if not better — than last year.

