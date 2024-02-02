Michigan football has its offensive coordinator under Sherrone Moore

Staff hires for Michigan football have been quiet in the early going of the Sherrone Moore regime, but it appears that the first-year Wolverines head coach has decided on one of the coordinator positions — and it’s an internal hire.

According to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Moore is elevating quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell to offensive coordinator, as expected, which will give some consistency to the offensive scheme that the maize and blue have been running.

Michigan is expected to name Kirk Campbell as its new offensive coordinator, sources tell 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz. Campbell was Michigan’s QB coach in 2023 and helped JJ McCarthy emerge as a potential first-round pick. Was also interim OC for the team’s win over ECU. During Campbell’s game as the interim OC, McCarthy was 26 of 30 for 280 yards with three touchdown passes in three quarters of action. McCarthy’s completion percentage of 87 percent is a Michigan single-game record among QBs with 30 or pass attempts.

As noted, Campbell was the interim offensive coordinator in Week 1 for Michigan football when both Jim Harbaugh and Moore were suspended. He previously was the offensive coordinator at Old Dominion from 2020-21 before coming to Ann Arbor as the QB coach. Before that, Campbell was an analyst for Penn State.

