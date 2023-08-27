Michigan football offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore reportedly suspended one game

Michigan football offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore has been suspended one game for his role in the NCAA violations committed by the program, according to multiple media reports.

Moore, just like head coach Jim Harbaugh, will not coach during Michigan's season opener against East Carolina.

Last week, Michigan announced a self-imposed three-game ban against Harbaugh, which will begin on Saturday when the Wolverines open the 2023 season. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will serve as interim head coach for that game, running backs coach Mike Hart and special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh will split head coach duties in Week 2 against UNLV. Moore will be in charge of the team for the Week 3 game against Bowling Green.

This new Moore suspension is also self-imposed by the school, according to reports. During their suspensions, Harbaugh and Moore will be allowed to coach during the week, but can not be present for games.

The NCAA sent U-M a notice of allegation earlier this year for Level II violations regarding recruiting, coaching time and roles. In that investigation, the NCAA concluded that Jim Harbaugh

In the original agreement between U-M and the NCAA that fell through, Moore and tight ends coach Grant Newsome were to be suspended one game and Harbaugh was to serve a four-game penalty.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football OC Sherrone Moore gets self-imposed game suspension