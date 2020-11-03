Michigan football offensive coordinator: Our preparation was lacking vs. Michigan State

As we continue to pick through the wreckage of Michigan football's upset loss to Michigan State, we heard something that made us pause.

Wolverines offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was a guest on "Stoney & Jansen" on WXYT-FM (97.1) on Tuesday morning and tried to explain what happened as U-M fell short to its in-state rival on Saturday.

Gattis said that with younger, inexperienced players up and down the offense, he thought there was a disconnect in getting ready for the Spartans.

"I did not think that our preparation was up to par, up to the standard that we need it to be, and that falls on me," Gattis said. "That’s my job as the coordinator to make sure that we’re getting the very best out of our young men. We’re demanding the very best and I have to do the best job to put them in positions to be successful."

The Wolverines feature a quarterback (Joe Milton) who has now made two starts in college, only out of the top six wide receivers with substantial college experience, and only one starter on the offensive line who was a consistent starter before 2020.

Does all that sound like an excuse?

Yup, especially when you consider how familiar all of MSU's roster is with Mel Tucker, who was named the team's new head coach just weeks before the pandemic hit.

Meanwhile, Gattis, much like head coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday, cited the struggles on first down that put U-M in many third-and-long situations.

And then, there was the wildcat. On consecutive plays near the goal line, Milton was out of the game and running back Hassan Haskins lined up in the shotgun. On one play, Haskins was stuffed before reaching the end zone. On the next play, Haskins' jump pass into the end zone was knocked away.

So, why not use their 6-foot-5, 250-pound QB in either situation?

"Then the second play, obviously in any type of situations as a play-caller, any time you use some type of trick play or whatever it may be, it’s genius when it works, it’s dumb of you when it doesn’t. Obviously the play was open, there’s no blame to go there. That’s on me. That’s a critical call in a critical situation and I accept the results. Had it worked it would have been a brilliant play call. It didn’t work so it’s a dumb play call."

Credit also goes to MSU linebacker Antjuan Simmons, who got a finger tip on the Haskins pass to render it incomplete.

