Michigan football odds vs. Washington: Wolverines open as favorite for CFP championship game

One game to go.

No. 1 Michigan football (14-0, 9-0 Big Ten) advanced to the national championship on Monday after defeating Alabama 27-20 in overtime at the Rose Bowl. There, the Wolverines will take on No. 2 Washington (14-0, 9-0 Pac-12) after the Huskies defeated No. 3 Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl.

Already, Michigan has something in its favor: the oddsmakers. The Wolverines opened as a 5.5-point favorite over the Huskies at NRG Stadium in Houston and, according to BetMGM as of Tuesday, remain favored in the CFP title game.

That said, Washington will present a challenge not yet faced by Michigan: It boasts Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. and an array of offensive weapons who torched the Longhorns for 532 total yards on Monday.

Here's the full odds for Michigan's national championship game against Washington on Monday:

Michigan-Washington odds:

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Spread: Michigan (-4.5)

Over/under: 55.5

Moneyline: Michigan -190 | Washington +155

