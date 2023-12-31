Michigan football OC Sherrone Moore’s thoughts on Alabama’s defense

Michigan football is gearing up for a dogfight in the Rose Bowl. The Wolverines and Crimson Tide will meet in a clash of the titans to determine one spot in the national championship game, and the matchup couldn’t be any better. Both squads are intensely disciplined units that operate NFL-level playbooks and boast rosters loaded with professional talent.

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore was complimentary of Alabama’s defense, noting it will be a challenge for the Wolverine offense.

“The first thing you’re gonna see is physicality,” Moore said. “They’re gonna play with great fundamentals, great technique. They’re gonna be extremely gap sound, play with discipline, and they’re gonna be fast.”

Moore, who coached Michigan to victory against Maryland, Penn State, and Ohio State, even compared Alabama to Michigan’s defense.

“You’re gonna see a bunch of talented guys, but not only with the talent, but you see a bunch of guys that play as a team and as a unit, similar to our defense.”

Part of the challenge facing Michigan’s offense will be containing pass rushers Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell.

“They’re long, they’re physical, they’re fast, they play with great effort,” Moore continued. “We know we have to play with immense strength, immense technique, and we’re prepared. We have a plan for how we’re going to attack those edge rushers.”

Moore also refused to comment on the starting offensive line group for the game with Myles Hinton healthy. Hinton, Jones, and Henderson all have starting experience at tackle, and could even rotate throughout the game. I would expect Michigan to stick with Henderson at left tackle and Jones at right tackle. Both players played well during the Big Ten title game, and have the athleticism to deal with Alabama’s pass rushers.

Only time will tell if Moore and the rest of Michigan’s offense are up to the task of dealing with Alabama, however. But make no mistake, this Michigan team is hungry from two straight playoff losses and is eager to paint the town red with a win.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire