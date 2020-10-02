This Michigan football DE has now 'got a butt.' And that's a good thing

Taylor Upshaw arrived to play for the Michigan Wolverines with plenty of family ties to college football.

His father, Regan, was an All-American defensive tackle at California and first-round draft pick who played in the NFL 1996-2004. Upshaw's older brother, Regan Jr., was a linebacker who walked on at Clemson.

Upshaw, however, was a late bloomer. He didn't play organized football until his junior year of high school.

“I have a long way to go,” Upshaw told the Bradenton Herald in Dec. 2017. “I wouldn’t even say I’m close. I just have to continue to get better. But they’re going to develop me.”

Nearly three years later, Upshaw appears closer to reaching his potential.

The redshirt sophomore defensive end has received praise from teammates — and on Wednesday afternoon, was mentioned multiple times by defensive coordinator Don Brown.

"I would pick out, two guys that I think have made the biggest improvement as football players on our defensive line is Julius Welschof and Taylor Upshaw," Brown said during a Zoom call. "Those two guys are playing. Now, Taylor’s much bigger. He didn’t even have a butt a year ago. Now he’s got a butt. He’s big, he’s still fast and strong, powerful. So really happy with the way he’s playing."

A former three-star prospect, Upshaw redshirted his freshman season in 2018. Last fall, he appeared in six games (four at defensive end, two on special teams), recording two tackles. After arriving at Michigan at a listed weight of 240 pounds, Upshaw was listed at 256 pounds on the Wolverines' 2020 roster.

"Taylor Upshaw was just a skinny guy that banged around but could run," Brown said. "Now he’s much bigger. He’s much more equipped to play that open-side defensive end position, but he can still flat-out run. Those things plus being in the system a year and being around Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye and Carlo Kemp, those guys get real leadership every day."

Earlier this month, redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross was asked to name several younger defensive linemen who have impressed throughout the offseason, and after naming defensive tackles Chris Hinton Jr. and Mazi Smith, mentioned Upshaw.

"Taylor Upshaw has shown a lot of improvement from last year," Ross said. "He has the athletic ability. It was just (about) if he can bring it together mentally. And I think he's been getting better on a mental piece just as far as making sure his head's on straight and doing what he's supposed to do.

"That's a guy that's going to help us this year for sure."

In 2019, the Wolverines relied heavily upon Paye and Hutchinson, defensive ends who rarely left the field. Both starters are back this season and will command a significant proportion of snaps. Still, Brown would prefer to have more rotation along the defensive line, and he said the position group could go "eight or nine deep" this fall. Upshaw's ascension places him squarely in that group.

“I think for the (defensive) end depth, it’s been really great because Taylor Upshaw has been making strides to be a strong No. 2,” Paye told reporters Sept. 3. “Luiji Vilain, as well. I feel like we have a good, strong second unit. So when me and Aidan come off the field, we’ll have someone that we trust in there.”

