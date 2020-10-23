Michigan football, not Michigan State, makes top RB recruit Donovan Edwards' top seven

West Bloomfield star running back Donovan Edwards is the apple of the eye of many of the best college football teams in the nation. And that includes the big schools in his home state.

On Friday, he narrowed his list of suitors down to seven. One local team made the list, the other did not.

And the competition, as expected, is stiff.

Edwards, a four-star recruit for 2021 and the No. 3 running back in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite, included Michigan football on his list.

The others: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Penn State and Oklahoma.

You been grinding all yo life, you gotta grind harder. Thank you God for all your blessings. #Top7 pic.twitter.com/FhdPmbCcRH — Donovan Edwards ¹ᵏ (@DEdwards__) October 23, 2020

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Edwards did not provide a date for his commitment. He told the Free Press in September that he was focused on his senior season at West Bloomfield for now. He also said he spoke with U-M running backs coach Jay Harbaugh before his season opening game.

The NCAA has extended the recruiting dead period until Jan. 1, which means players cannot take official visits on campus.

Of the 10 writer predictions provided by 247Sports, eight lean toward Michigan and two are undecided.

