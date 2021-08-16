Michigan football not included in 2021 preseason AP Top 25
It’s a rare situation where Michigan football is not included in the AP Top 25 preseason edition.
Often, it’s mentioned that the Wolverines have all the hype but don’t live up to it, but the same can often be said of Texas and USC — both of whom were included in the first rankings of the 2021 edition. Michigan did receive 12 votes in the AP Top 25, making it the de facto No. 32 team in the country.
Of the teams that the maize and blue will be facing in 2021 include No. 4 Ohio State, No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 17 Indiana, No. 19 Penn State and No. 20 Washington.
Here are the full rankings:
Alabama
Oklahoma
Clemson
Ohio State
Georgia
Texas A&M
Iowa State
Cincinnati
North Carolina
Notre Dame
Oregon
Wisconsin
Florida
Miami (FL)
USC
LSU
Indiana
Iowa
Penn State
Washington
Texas
Coastal Carolina
Louisiana-Lafayette
Utah
Arizona State