Michigan football not included in 2021 preseason AP Top 25

Isaiah Hole
·1 min read
It’s a rare situation where Michigan football is not included in the AP Top 25 preseason edition.

Often, it’s mentioned that the Wolverines have all the hype but don’t live up to it, but the same can often be said of Texas and USC — both of whom were included in the first rankings of the 2021 edition. Michigan did receive 12 votes in the AP Top 25, making it the de facto No. 32 team in the country.

Of the teams that the maize and blue will be facing in 2021 include No. 4 Ohio State, No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 17 Indiana, No. 19 Penn State and No. 20 Washington.

Here are the full rankings:

  1. Alabama

  2. Oklahoma

  3. Clemson

  4. Ohio State

  5. Georgia

  6. Texas A&M

  7. Iowa State

  8. Cincinnati

  9. North Carolina

  10. Notre Dame

  11. Oregon

  12. Wisconsin

  13. Florida

  14. Miami (FL)

  15. USC

  16. LSU

  17. Indiana

  18. Iowa

  19. Penn State

  20. Washington

  21. Texas

  22. Coastal Carolina

  23. Louisiana-Lafayette

  24. Utah

  25. Arizona State

