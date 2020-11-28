Michigan football has no answers, just the same problems from earlier this season

There was little new or noteworthy to be gleaned from Michigan football's latest loss, a 27-17 defeat at the hands of previously winless Penn State.

This is just not a good football team — and we've known that for a month now.

The offense went cold again. The defense couldn't get off the field. All of it added up to another loss in a nightmare season for the Wolverines, who are now 2-4 and heading toward their first losing record since 2014, and their fourth losing record in 54 seasons.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, left, and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs celebrate a touchdown against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Perhaps the most concerning aspect of Saturday's loss was just how familiar all of it seemed. Instead of improving each week, Michigan has been stagnant. There are no signs of growth on either side of the ball.

One week after the offense scored a season-high 48 points and totaled nearly 500 yards, it had just 17 points and 217 yards against a Penn State defense that was averaging 36 points and 360 yards allowed per game.

One week after Cade McNamara completed 75% of his attempts and threw for four touchdowns, seemingly solidifying the quarterback position, the Wolverines' passing game cratered again. Indeed, there is now more uncertainty under center: In his first career start, McNamara appeared to suffer a right shoulder injury in the first quarter that severely limited his ability to throw. He was 12-for-25 passing for just 91 yards — averaging fewer than four yards per attempt — and eventually had to leave in the fourth quarter because his “shoulder did start to tighten up,” according to head coach Jim Harbaugh.

It's difficult to fairly assess McNamara's performance because he was hurt so early in the game, but he did not play well afterward and that made Michigan's offense one-dimensional. The Wolverines did not seem to trust backup Joe Milton, and while the run game was somewhat successful — Hassan Haskins topped 100 yards rushing for the second straight game — Michigan could not pass in the fourth quarter when it needed to.

It was another poor performance from wildly inconsistent unit. There have been few glimpses of the "speed in space" that offensive coordinator Josh Gattis promised upon his arrival in 2019. And while Haskins has excelled in the past two weeks, he can't carry an entire offense.

The defense, meanwhile, is also stuck in quicksand. Michigan forced zero turnovers against a team averaging 2.6 per game. There were few opportunities to create big plays: The pass rush was inconsistent, while the run defense was carved up by two freshman running backs and quarterback Sean Clifford, who had nine carries for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Michigan defensive lineman Donovan Jeter tries to tackle Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford during the second half of Michigan's 27-17 loss at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

The Nittany Lions have had their share of offensive issues, dealing with injuries and a quarterback controversy of their own, but Saturday against Michigan cured all their ails. Freshman receiver Parker Washington became the third receiver to post a career-best performance (nine catches, 93 yards) against Michigan this season, while Clifford looked confident and decisive whether throwing or gaining chunks of yardage with his legs.

Harbaugh said the defense put in two new schemes to set the edge better after the Wisconsin loss two weeks ago. That helped stop the Nittany Lions from attacking the edge — but it didn't stop the running backs from running inside and then bouncing outside. Michigan limited big passing plays downfield, but it could not stop the run, wrap up on routine tackles or force the offense off the field in critical situations. The Wolverines have allowed at least 400 yards in seven of their past eight games, dating back to the end of the 2019 season.

After the loss, Harbaugh had the same refrain he has offered up after each of Michigan's losses.

“I'm very competitive and want to win,” Harbaugh said. “And hate losing, so respond by pressing on and attacking it. That’s the response from me and I know a bunch of our players. That’s our only choice.”

His players had a similar message.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh shakes hands with Penn State coach James Franklin after Michigan's 27-17 loss at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

“It’s tough to be in this position, it’s not what we imagined,” said offensive guard Andrew Stueber. "...You just continue, gotta keep getting better. Up and up, every day, come with a mindset to work. There’s definitely no quit in this team, there's no question about that. We're gonna keep showing up every day. We're gonna watch film Sunday, Monday, learn.

“And it just starts with everyone taking a look in the mirror and wondering what they can do better and applying that to their unit, to the offense, the defense as a whole and then just pressing on.”

Those are the same answers that all losing teams have. And at this point, it seems a near-certainty we'll hear them uttered again by Michigan over the final two weeks of the regular season.

