Michigan football to play Alabama in College Football Playoff semifinal in Rose Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS — For the third consecutive season, Michigan football is in the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines (13-0) were named the No. 1 overall seed Sunday afternoon by the CFP's 13-person committee, which includes U-M athletic director Warde Manuel, and will play No. 4 seed Alabama which knocked off previously No. 1 ranked Georgia, 27-24, in the SEC title game.

Michigan's 26-0 victory over Iowa in Saturday night's Big Ten championship, paired with Alabama's victory over Georgia, 27-24 in the SEC title game, was enough to vault Michigan to the top spot after having been No. 2 or No. 3 in every poll from the AP, to the US LBM Coaches Poll to the early iterations of the CFP rankings.

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant celebrates a tackle against Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Washington (13-0 Pac 12 champion) is the No. 2 seed and will play against Texas, who dominated Oklahoma State, 49-21, to win its first Big 12 championship since 2009.

Florida State, who beat Louisville, 16-6, in Saturday's ACC championship to stay undefeated, dropped to No. 5, and is the first unbeaten Power Five champion to be left out of the CFP. Georgia (12-1) is the first team to be ranked No. 1 the week before the final rankings and fall out of the top four.

A few minutes after the matchups were announced, the College Football Playoff announced Michigan vs. Alabama would be in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. It's the first Rose Bowl for U-M in 15 years.

Washington-Texas will be in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

The mission to return to the CFP began when Jim Harbaugh was suspended for three games, twice, to begin and end the regular season.

The first suspension was handed down by the university in relation to a series of Level II recruiting violations levied against the program by the NCAA as well as one Level I violation that said Harbaugh himself misled NCAA investigators.

Then, Harbaugh missed three games last month — the team's first top 10 road game of the year Penn State, the program's 1,000th victory at Maryland and the team's third consecutive victory, 30-24, over Ohio State to clinch the Big Ten East — when Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti was the one to lay down the hammer.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy celebrate U-M's 26-0 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Former staffer Connor Stalions, who has since resigned, was at the center of the college football landscape this season for his alleged sign stealing plot. Evidence suggests it lasted more than three years and extended to more than 30 different games, where Stalions would have accomplices record the sidelines of future Michigan opponents and he would then time it up with the plays that happened in the game and de-code opponents signals.

Though Harbaugh was not shown to have any connection to the scheme, Petitti determined as the representative of the team, he had violated the league's sportsmanship policy. Michigan had said the program was going to fight the ruling in court and even had a hearing set, but 24 hours before it was scheduled, attorneys who represented Harbaugh and the U-M Board of Regents accepted the punishment, sidelining Harbaugh until the postseason.

That moment came Saturday night. Though there was a chance for a real moment, normally the commissioner delivers the championship trophy to the head coach of the winning team, Harbaugh instead passed on the opportunity for the interaction and had captain and recently injured Zak Zinter (broken tibia and fibula) accept it on behalf of the team.

It's the second time in program history Michigan has won 13 games in a year and makes the Wolverines just the fifth program in the history of college football to begin 13-0 in consecutive seasons.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates 26-0 win over Iowa at the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

J.J. McCarthy completed 74.2% of his passes (213 of 287) for 2,630 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions as he was named Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, Blake Corum ran 218 times for 1,018 yards (4.7 yards per attempt) and set a program record with 24 touchdowns and Roman Wilson's 11 receiving touchdowns are the most by a pass catcher since Mario Manningham (12, 2007).

But mostly, the defense was something fierce and production came from all over the field.

U-M finished No. 1 in scoring defense (10.25 points pre game) and defensive touchdowns allowed (five), No. 2 in total defense (246.8 yards per game) and first downs allowed (13.2 per game) and No. 3 in turnover margin (21 takeaways forced, eight turnovers).

Three defensive backs scored touchdowns this season: Mike Sainristil led the unit with five interceptions and two touchdowns — he forced two fumbles in Saturday's game vs. Iowa on top of that — Will Johnson had three picks (one touchdown) and Keon Sabb had two picks (one touchdown).

A trio of edge rushers Jaylen Harrell (6½), Josaiah Stewart (4½) and Derrick Moore (four) led the way in sacks and the linebacker trio of Junior Colson (79 tackles), Michael Barrett (52 tackles) and Ernest Hausmann (45 tackles) led the way in tackles. Barrett also forced a team-high three fumbles and recovered two.

Michigan defensive end Braiden McGregor (17) and defensive end Jaylen Harrell, center, celebrate a play during the second half of U-M's 26-0 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Michigan had 28 players — 11 on offense, 14 on defense, three on special teams — earn all-league honors.

Twice U-M has come this far and come up short, losing the 2021 Orange Bowl, 34-11, to Georgia and the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, 51-45, to TCU.

