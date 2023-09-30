Michigan football at Nebraska: Mason Graham out again in Big Ten road opener

LINCOLN, Neb. − Michigan football will be without starting defensive tackle Mason Graham in its Big Ten road opener.

The No. 2 Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) are scheduled to be without three players according to the Big Ten's pregame availability report, which also included defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows and running back CJ Stokes, for their Week 5 matchup with the Cornhuskers (3:30 p.m., Fox).

Graham's absence isn't a surprise; U-M's sophomore standout missed the Big Ten opener against Rutgers a week ago with a hand injury and earlier this week on the "Inside Michigan Football" radio show, coach Jim Harbaugh said he would likely return in "one or two weeks."

Still, it's a notable loss: Graham had five tackles, got in on a sack and forced a fumble through three weeks.

The Wolverines also had two players listed as questionable: offensive tackle Myles Hinton and safety Rod Moore.

Moore, a junior and All-Big Ten honorable mention last season, missed the first three weeks of the season, but returned in Week 4 and played 24 snaps. Hinton left Michigan's Week 4 matchup momentarily for injury but was seen Saturday before the game walking out of the tunnel and onto the field for warmups with a wrap around his left knee.

The Stanford transfer has started all four games at right tackle — but has bounced out of the rotation at times when U-M slides LaDarius Henderson in on the left side and moves Karsen Barnhart to the right — and played 31 snaps a week ago.

Nebraska will be without two players — star linebacker Luke Reimer and freshman defensive lineman Cam Lenhardt. Reimer, a senior, has been honorable mention All-Big Ten each of the past two seasons, while Lenhardt had two sacks Week 2 against Colorado.

