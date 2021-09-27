Michigan football at Nebraska Cornhuskers kickoff time revealed

Buckle up, it’s going to be a raucous time in Lincoln for the Michigan football contingent when it heads there in Week 6.

The Big Ten Conference announced its Week 6 slate on Monday, and a week after the Wolverines play on national television for Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff against Wisconsin in Madison, the following week is sure to draw a lot of eyeballs as well.

Though Nebraska is 2-3 thus far on the season, it has been quite competitive, having lost all three contests by just one score. While Michigan was going to have to worry about the environment as it were, it’ll be even tougher, as the game in Lincoln has just been announced as a 7:30 p.m. EDT kickoff, and one that will be broadcast nationally as the flagship game on ABC.

Grab a pen. Grab some paper. Here are your #B1GFootball Week 6 kickoff times. pic.twitter.com/Yu45JXL0iu — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 27, 2021

It’s a tough draw for Michigan football, especially considering the homefield advantage that Nebraska already has at Memorial Stadium. But the Wolverines will at least have one road test against Wisconsin before it goes to yet another hostile environment, this time in prime time.

