Michigan football names six as 2023 team captains

In a player-elected vote, the Michigan Wolverines football team named six captains for the upcoming 2023 season this Thursday morning. The players chosen by their peers as captains are as follows: Mike Sainristil, a graduate defensive back; Trevor Keegan, a graduate left guard; Michael Barrett, a graduate linebacker; Blake Corum, a senior running back; Kris Jenkins, a senior defensive tackle; and Zak Zinter, a senior right guard.

Starting on the offensive side of the ball, standout running back Blake Corum was bestowed the honor of captain. In the previous season, Corum earned the prestigious title of the team’s most valuable player, with an impressive 18 touchdowns and rushing for 1,463 yards. Corum, recognized as a unanimous All-American, had the option to skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft. However, following a season-ending knee injury sustained against Illinois in November, Corum was determined not to be remembered as the player who limped off to the locker room but wants to be remembered as one that brings back a National Championship to Ann Arbor.

Corum isn’t the star running back he is today without a premier offensive line. The Wolverines offensive line won the Joe Moore Award the past two seasons and will return two anchor pieces in Zack Zinter and Trevor Keegan. Zinter a senior and Keegan, returning for a fifth year, will look to take bigger leadership roles this season.

Now onto the defensive side of the ball, Mike Sainristil is the only returning captain from last season. Jim Harbaugh converted Sainristil from a wide receiver to defensive back last season and it paid dividends for his team’s first approach. Sainristil broke up a now infamous pass against Ohio State’s tight end Cade Stover in the end zone that forced the Buckeyes to attempt the field goal.

Moving up to the insider linebacker position is Michael Barrett who returns for his sixth season. Barrett, another player that has been moved around into different positions, has really excelled in his linebacker role. Barrett has been through it all with the Wolverines and will become a great mentor for his younger teammates.

Good luck trying to catch Kris Jenkins not smiling or laughing. Drawing wisdom from seasoned players like Aiden Hutchinson a few years back, the moment has arrived for Kris Jenkins to become a problem for opponents and take his leadership to the next level. A second season under defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and surrounded by a wealth of talent, Jenkins finds the perfect environment for him to seize the opportunity and truly shine.

Michigan football will open up the season with its six captains in tow on Sept. 2 against East Carolina.

