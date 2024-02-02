Michigan football names J.B. Brown as special teams coordinator to replace Jay Harbaugh

Los Angeles Rams coaching fellow J.B. Brown during organized team activities at California Lutheran University, June 2, 2022.

Michigan football made another internal hire as head coach Sherrone Moore assembles his coaching staff.

Michigan on Friday afternoon announced J.B. Brown would be elevated from special teams analyst to special teams coordinator. Brown's elevation came following the promotions of Kirk Campbell to offensive coordinator and Grant Newsome to offensive line coach earlier in the day.

"Coach Brown has an outstanding mind for special teams and knows how we want to attack that phase of the game," Moore said in a statement released by the university. "He has been a key factor in our special teams success and he will help us continue to be a leader in this important aspect of the game. I am glad to keep J.B. his wife Jessica and their family here in Ann Arbor and part of the Michigan Football program."

Brown will be taking over the position previously held by Jay Harbaugh, Jim's son, as he's reported to be following his father out west to join his staff for the Los Angeles Chargers. While he was an analyst, Brown helped out with kicking and kick coverage for Michigan, and worked closely with punters and kickers, including James Turner and Lou Groza winner Jake Moody.

Since Brown joined the staff in 2021, Michigan has had two seasons in the top 20 in kickoff yards allowed (first in 2021, 18th in 2023) and one season in the top five of net punting (fifth in 2021), while opponents have only returned 20% of Michigan punts during that time. Michigan also has four blocked punts and two blocked field goals since then.

"I am excited for this opportunity and grateful to Coach Moore," Brown said in a statement. "Having been in meetings and at practice the last three seasons, I know how we want to run our special teams units and I will ensure we are an aggressive group capable of making plays that set up our offense and defense for success. I cannot wait to get working more actively with our players and to get to work for an outstanding set of spring practices."

Brown, a former minor league baseball player who played professionally for four seasons after being selected in the 2010 MLB draft, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for Kansas in 2015-16. From there, he spent two seasons in the same role at Houston, before taking over as the special teams coordinator for Texas Southern in 2019-20 prior to joining Michigan's staff.

Brown, Campbell, Newsome, and strength and conditioning coach Justin Tress, along with Moore, are the official members of the new Michigan coaching staff, with each promoted from within. Michigan's defensive coordinator position remains open as Jesse Minter is also expected to go to L.A. with Harbaugh. Michigan has moved quickly filling spots, as Moore said he would in an interview with ESPN's Pat McAfee earlier this week.

“The staff is starting to take shape — bit by bit — every day," Moore said. "I think by next week or so, we’ll have that in place.”

