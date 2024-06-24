Michigan football nabs three-star Georgia LB Chase Taylor as 4th 2025 commit in 2 days

For the second time in as many days, Michigan football has landed a pair of recruits in one afternoon.

The Wolverines got welcome news when a key target from their "Victors Weekend," three-star 2025 linebacker Chase Taylor, pledged to position coach Brian Jean-Mary and company on Monday afternoon.

Taylor, out of Stockbridge, Georgia, made his announcement just hours after U-M secured a commitment from four-star wide receiver Jacob Washington, out of Louisiana, and one day after the Wolverines landed a pair of commitments from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida (four-star running back Donovan Johnson and three-star offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn, the son of former Michigan State standout Jason Strayhorn).

Apr 15, 2017; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; General view during the spring game at Michigan Stadium.

ED OF THE CLASS: Donovan Edwards ate humble pie. Now he's ready to take place as face of Michigan football.

As for Taylor, who stands 6 feet 3 and 201 pounds, he opted to join the Wolverines over Georgia Tech, Clemson, Tennessee and USC, among others. The three-star prospect is the No. 61 linebacker and No. 583 overall player in the class of 2025 according to 247 Sports' composite rankings.

Taylor is the first linebacker commit in the class, joining a room that loses last year's starters (Junior Colson and Michael Barrett) as well as a host of reserves via the transfer portal (Semaj Bridgeman, Jeremiah Beasley and Hayden Moore).

With the two most recent additions, Michigan has 12 players in its 2025 class, which is now rated No. 15 in the nation. 247 Sports has the Wolverines' class fifth in the 18-team Big Ten, behind Ohio State (No. 1), Rutgers (No. 10, but with 28 total commitments), Penn State (No. 11) and Wisconsin (No. 13).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Georgia LB Chase Taylor is 4th Michigan football 2025 commit in 2 days