Michigan football nabs Eyabi Anoma, ex-Alabama LB who was nation's top 5 recruit

Eyabi Anoma strongly considered joining Michigan football out of high school.

Four years later, he'll finally be sporting the maize and blue.

Anoma, who could have been a Wolverine as the No. 4 prospect in the nation in the 2018 high school class out of St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) but enrolled at Alabama, has joined Michigan as a graduate transfer, the Free Press has confirmed.

Anoma has been a nomad the past four years, spending time at three different schools. He previously transferred to the University of Tennessee at Martin before the 2020 season, and spent the 2019 season at Houston.

Alabama linebacker Eyabi Anoma (9) during second half action in the Alabama A-Day spring football scrimmage game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday April 13, 2019.

At 6 feet 6, 270 pounds, Anoma played as a defensive end/linebacker hybrid. He had 36 tackles — including 9½ for loss — and six sacks in 12 games (eight starts) for the Skyhawks in the Ohio Valley Conference last season.

