Michigan football nabs commitment from in-state wide receiver

Another West Bloomfield Laker plans to play for Michigan football.

Semaj Morgan, a three-star class of 2023 wide receiver for suburban West Bloomfield, announced Wednesday via Twitter he was committing to the Wolverines.

In a lengthy ost, Morgan was grateful and thanked, among others, his mother, father and a late coach who instilled his "dawg mentality."

"I will be giving my commitment to the University (of) Michigan!" Morgan wrote. "I'm starting a new chapter in my life and it's going to be bigger and better than ever!"

West Bloomfield's Semaj Morgan catches a pass against Rochester Adams' Nick Paterra during first half action Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at Rochester Adams High.

Morgan, at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, ranks as the No. 7 in-state wideout in his class and the No. 43 wideout nationwide in his class, per 247Sports. His offer list includes Ole Miss, Missouri, West Virginia, Memphis, Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan.

He will join Michigan freshman running back Donovan Edwards and sophomore defensive back Makari Paige as former West Bloomfield players on the Wolverines roster. Ron Bellamy, in his first season as U-M safeties coach, spent more than a decade as West Bloomfield's head coach.

Morgan is the third commit and first offensive player of Michigan's 2023 class, according to 247Sports.

