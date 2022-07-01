Michigan football nabs commit from three-star WR Fredrick Moore from Missouri

After a tough month on the recruiting trail in June, Michigan football is off to a much better start in July.

Fredrick Moore, a 2023 three-star wide receiver committed to the Wolverines on Friday on Spotify Live. He took an official visit to Ann Arbor last month.

Moore, a 6-foot, 175-pound prospect from St. Louis, Missouri, is ranked No. 491 nationally, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, and No. 61 among wide receivers.

He had a breakout season as a junior, hauling in 41 catches for 1,010 yards and 12 touchdowns. Moore ran an 11.55-second 100-meter dash last year.

The Cardinal Ritter College Prep standout's offers included some Big Ten schools such as Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Rutgers, Nebraska, Indiana, Maryland and Illinois.

Moore is the Wolverines' seventh commit for 2023, six of whom are three-stars.

He is the second wide receiver in the class, joining West Bloomfield's Semaj Morgan, and Michigan's second commitment since the end of March.

Prior to Moore's commitment, Michigan's 2023 class ranked No. 55 nationally and No. 13 class in the Big Ten, according to 247 Sports.

Contact Tony Garcia at apgarcia@freepress.com. Follow him on twitter at @realtonygarcia.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Wolverines land three-star WR from Missouri for 2023