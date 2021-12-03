Michigan football nabs a big time 2022 commitment
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Michigan football beating Ohio State is paying huge dividends thus far.
Not only have the Wolverines picked up three commitments since feeding the buckeyes, but now they’ve gotten a really big piece added to the secondary.
According to 247Sports, Concord (Calif.) De La Salle four-star safety Zeke Berry is rated the No. 64 prospect in the country, regardless of position. With 20 reported offers, Berry is rated as the No. 8 safety in the country, and No. 7 player in the state of California. He visited Ann Arbor for The Game, and on Friday, he ended his recruitment, choosing Michigan football above all others.
"I like the guys that like football, and the guys that like football, they all like me back”. Jim Harbaugh @UMichFootball @CoachJim4UM @19Bellamy @MikeMacUM @coachclink pic.twitter.com/iL6h0vB1bR
— zeke berry (@BerryZeke) December 3, 2021
Berry joins a secondary class with five-star Will Johnson, and four-stars Kody Jones and Myles Pollard already in the fold.
List
Prediction roundup: Michigan football vs. Iowa in Big Ten Championship Game