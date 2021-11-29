Michigan football nabs 2023 four-star defensive end

It has begun.

Naturally, Michigan football throttling Ohio State to the tune of 42-27 was going to have some kind of decent payoff in recruiting, especially considering the giant guest list that was in Ann Arbor on Saturday. While things had been slow on the 2023 front, that suddenly is in the past tense.

On Sunday evening, the Wolverines reeled in a big-time defensive lineman in Richmond (Va.) Benedictine four-star Joel Starlings, who is rated as the No. 196 player in the 2023 class, regardless of position, according to the 247Sports Composite. He picked Michigan over offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan State, Texas A&M, Penn State, and several other big programs.

Shaun Nua was Starling’s primary recruiter. Starling is listed at 6-foot-4, 305-pounds.

Watch his highlights below:

List