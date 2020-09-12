Michigan football, MSU feel the sting as Notre Dame kicks off season — 175 miles away

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame didn’t need to wake up the echoes on Saturday. They reverberated from the moment the Fighting Irish raced onto the field and continued until the last second of regulation in their 27-13 victory over Duke. The atmosphere inside a cavernous stadium with a reduced capacity reflected the hollowness of 2020, as a pandemic has upended our way of life and carved a hole in our collective psyche.

But even with a socially distanced crowd reduced to one-fifth its usual size, and the beige grandstands eminently visible, the vibe that accompanies a typical September Saturday in one of the sport’s sacred sites remained.

View photos The Duke Blue Devils arrive at Notre Dame Stadium for the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports More

The golden dome in the near distance still glinted when the sun peeked through the blanket of gray, and the Fighting Irish marching band’s xylophones pinged cheerily as they’ve always done.

“It felt like a football game,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said.

Even though both teams struggled to muster much offense during prolonged stretches and highlights were sparse during an afternoon when two-thirds of the possessions ended with no points, this unsightly showcase of football was still football.

For those watching nearby in Big Ten towns across the Midwest, it had to sting.

South Bend sits approximately 150 miles from East Lansing, 170 from Ann Arbor, and 250 from Columbus. It’s also a quick two-hour drive along I-90 from the conference headquarters in Rosemont, Ill., where parents gathered last month to protest the league’s Aug. 11 decision to postpone fall sports indefinitely.

Since then, the Big Ten’s leadership has been under siege as the calls for the reinstatement of the season in 2020 grow louder.

They have come from players, coaches, fathers, mothers, fans, media members, state legislators and even the President of the United States.

A petition has been launched, rallies have been held, social-media messages have been disseminated and a lawsuit was filed as part of a campaign that was as relentless as it was uncoordinated. The methods used have differed and the factions within the movement have acted separately, but the goal is all the same: To put the season back online before it’s too late.

"We just want to play,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh repeated Sept. 5 while attending a parent-led march through the streets of Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh may get his wish soon enough. The league’s presidents and chancellors will meet Sunday and could vote on a restart.

The pressure to expedite a return to competition continued to mount this weekend as member schools in the Big 12 and ACC played their openers Saturday. Across the Eastern and Central time zones, a smorgasbord of games was served up to fans starved for breathtaking runs, spectacular catches and big hits.

View photos Fans gather off-campus for the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Duke Blue Devils at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame limited seating capacity and banned tailgating on campus as part of its COVID-19 protocols. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports More

In South Bend, Notre Dame opened a new chapter in its football lore as the longtime Independent shed its lone-wolf status and became a full-fledged member of the ACC. The arrangement is set to end after this bizarre year, but it opened a pathway for one of the nation’s preeminent programs to play this fall after its original schedule was blown to bits following a slew of cancellations. Perhaps as a gesture of gratitude for giving them a lifeline, the Fighting Irish tattooed the ACC logo on both sides of the field.

Story continues