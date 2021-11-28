Michigan football moves way up in AP Top 25

Breaking News:

Isaiah Hole
2 min read
After the win over Ohio State, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was kind to Michigan, but not quite as kind as anticipated, with the Wolverines coming in ranked No. 3, ahead of Cincinnati, but behind Alabama. But what would the AP voters think of the maize and blue after they took down the No. 2 Buckeyes?

Perhaps a precursor to the College Football Playoff rankings that will be revealed on Sunday, Michigan came in at No. 2 in the AP Top 25, while Ohio State fell to No. 7. With Wisconsin dropping out of the poll, the Buckeyes are now the Wolverines’ only ranked win of the season, but it certainly is a big one.

Here’s the rest:

Rank

Team

Pvs

Conf

Pts

1.

Georgia (12-0)

1

SEC

1,550

2.

Michigan (11-1)

6

Big Ten

1,449

3.

Cincinnati (12-0)

4

American

1,422

4.

Alabama (11-1)

3

SEC

1,388

5.

Oklahoma State (11-1)

7

Big 12

1,291

6.

Notre Dame (11-1)

5

Independent

1,264

7.

Ohio State (10-2)

2

Big Ten

1,147

8.

Ole Miss (10-2)

8

SEC

1,105

9.

Baylor (10-2)

9

Big 12

1,066

10.

Oregon (10-2)

11

Pac-12

932

11.

Michigan State (10-2)

12

Big Ten

877

12.

BYU (10-2)

13

Independent

839

13.

Oklahoma (10-2)

10

Big 12

837

14.

Utah (9-3)

16

Pac-12

667

15.

Iowa (10-2)

17

Big Ten

662

16.

Houston (11-1)

19

American

603

17.

Pittsburgh (10-2)

20

ACC

589

18.

Wake Forest (10-2)

21

ACC

485

19.

San Diego State (11-1)

22

Mountain West

416

20.

Louisiana-Lafayette (11-1)

23

Sun Belt

317

21.

North Carolina State (9-3)

24

ACC

310

22.

Clemson (9-3)

ACC

269

23.

Arkansas (8-4)

25

SEC

214

24.

Texas A&M (8-4)

14

SEC

117

25.

Kentucky (9-3)

SEC

82

