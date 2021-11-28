Michigan football moves way up in AP Top 25
After the win over Ohio State, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was kind to Michigan, but not quite as kind as anticipated, with the Wolverines coming in ranked No. 3, ahead of Cincinnati, but behind Alabama. But what would the AP voters think of the maize and blue after they took down the No. 2 Buckeyes?
Perhaps a precursor to the College Football Playoff rankings that will be revealed on Sunday, Michigan came in at No. 2 in the AP Top 25, while Ohio State fell to No. 7. With Wisconsin dropping out of the poll, the Buckeyes are now the Wolverines’ only ranked win of the season, but it certainly is a big one.
Here’s the rest:
Rank
Team
Pvs
Conf
Pts
1.
Georgia (12-0)
1
SEC
1,550
2.
Michigan (11-1)
6
Big Ten
1,449
3.
Cincinnati (12-0)
4
American
1,422
4.
Alabama (11-1)
3
SEC
1,388
5.
Oklahoma State (11-1)
7
Big 12
1,291
6.
Notre Dame (11-1)
5
Independent
1,264
7.
Ohio State (10-2)
2
Big Ten
1,147
8.
Ole Miss (10-2)
8
SEC
1,105
9.
Baylor (10-2)
9
Big 12
1,066
10.
Oregon (10-2)
11
Pac-12
932
11.
Michigan State (10-2)
12
Big Ten
877
12.
BYU (10-2)
13
Independent
839
13.
Oklahoma (10-2)
10
Big 12
837
14.
Utah (9-3)
16
Pac-12
667
15.
Iowa (10-2)
17
Big Ten
662
16.
Houston (11-1)
19
American
603
17.
Pittsburgh (10-2)
20
ACC
589
18.
Wake Forest (10-2)
21
ACC
485
19.
San Diego State (11-1)
22
Mountain West
416
20.
Louisiana-Lafayette (11-1)
23
Sun Belt
317
21.
North Carolina State (9-3)
24
ACC
310
22.
Clemson (9-3)
–
ACC
269
23.
Arkansas (8-4)
25
SEC
214
24.
Texas A&M (8-4)
14
SEC
117
25.
Kentucky (9-3)
–
SEC
82
