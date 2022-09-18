Michigan football moves up in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Michigan football has done precisely what it was supposed to in each of the first three weeks of the 2022 college football season, facing down overmatched opponents and dominating them.

On Saturday, it was UConn’s turn, and as a result, the Wolverines had the game won by halftime, and ended up shuffling in 101 total players, including eight quarterbacks, seven of whom completed a pass. While the maize and blue won’t get much credit for beating three of the worst teams in college football, that Michigan has done so convincingly assuredly will endear them in the eyes of the coaches across the sport.

Last week, the Wolverines were No. 5 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, despite coming in at No. 4 in the AP Top 25. Will the coaches match the media this week?

Turns out, yes.

Michigan ranks No. 4 heading into Week 4. Meanwhile, future opponents Ohio State and Penn State rank third and 15th, respectively. Michigan State is down to 21st the poll after getting beaten decisively by Washington.

Here is the full ranking.

Full ranking

Schools dropped out

No. 25 Pittsburgh.

Others receiving votes

Pittsburgh 210; Florida State 107; Appalachian State 68; Oregon State 57; Washington State 55; Cincinnati 37; Syracuse 24; Minnesota 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina 12; Texas Christian 7; Kansas 5; Wisconsin 4; Air Force 4; Notre Dame 2; Mississippi State 2; Louisiana State 2; Duke 2; East Carolina 1; Coastal Carolina 1.

