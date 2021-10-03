Michigan football moves up in latest AFCA Coaches Poll

With a decisive 38-17 win over Wisconsin in Week 5, there was assuredly no way that Michigan football wouldn’t move up in the rankings in the eyes of the college football coaches.

Though the Badgers are now 1-3 on the season, the fact that the Wolverines hadn’t won in Madison since 2001, had typically looked bad on the road against the top tier of Big Ten teams certainly would play a part in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports. Also, several teams ahead of the No. 14 Wolverines lost: No. 3 Oregon to unranked Stanford, No. 7 Notre Dame to No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 9 Florida to No. 23 Kentucky, No. 11 Arkansas to No. 2 Georgia, No. 12 Ole Miss to No. 1 Alabama, and No. 13 Texas A&M to unranked Mississippi State.

So how far would Michigan move up? Could it make a jump all the way into the top 10? Turns out, yes, as the Wolverines now clock in at No. 8. They still have games against No. 7 Ohio State, No. 4 Penn State, and No. 11Michigan State remaining.

Here are the full rankings:

No. 13 Texas A&M; No. 20 UCLA; No. 21 Fresno State; No. 24 Baylor.

Texas A&M 105; San Diego State 103; Baylor 40; Pittsburgh 34; Oregon State 27; Iowa State 27; Virginia Tech 24; Boston College 14; Texas-San Antonio 13; Appalachian State 11; Fresno State 8; Liberty 7; Mississippi State 6; North Carolina 5; Maryland 5; Western Michigan 2; Texas Tech 2; UL Lafayette 1; Nevada 1.

