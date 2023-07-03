Michigan football misses out on major 2024 target to Ohio State

No one saw this coming.

2024 Chicago (Illinois) St. Ignatius five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott was seen as a Notre Dame lean until he backed off a commitment date earlier in the year. Then, he appeared to be a Miami lean.

Michigan football hosted Scott for an official visit in June and suddenly appeared to have significant hype surrounding it, but Ohio State wasn’t seen as much of a contender for his services.

However, on Sunday, the five-star defensive tackle upended the prevailing wisdom surrounding his recruitment, pledging to the Buckeyes, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Justin Scott tells me he has Committed to Ohio State! The 6’5 305 DL from Chicago, IL chose the Buckeyes over Michigan, Georgia, & Miami “Coach Larry Johnson is the best to do it at the defensive line position🌰”https://t.co/iEP2pY7Ual pic.twitter.com/tMUzqOB6iE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 3, 2023

According to the listed article, Scott was prepared to commit to Michigan, but Ohio State’s Larry Johnson persuaded him to come to Columbus.

“Yeah so going into the visit my fam was heavily set on Michigan and throughout the visit they were really still set on Michigan. But towards the end of it, coach Johnson sat us down and went over an in depth plan they had for me. Academic honors, Bednarik award, etc.”

Michigan’s other defensive tackle target in the 2024 class, Deyvid Palepale from Pennsylvania, was long seen as a lean before pledging to USC on Saturday.

Where Michigan turns from here remains to be seen.

