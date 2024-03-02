Michigan football misses the cut for heavily pursued 2025 five-star OT

Michigan football has long been working to get something of a trifecta from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day.

The Wolverines secured their top overall target in 2024 by landing quarterback Jadyn Davis and they also managed to get his teammate, wide receiver Channing Goodwin, a legacy prospect who is the son of former standout Jonathan Goodwin. But the maize and blue couldn’t land fellow wideout Jordan Shipp from the high school and now they’re missing out on an even bigger target, it seems.

Michigan has long targeted 2025 Providence Day five-star offensive tackle David Sanders and appeared to be in good standing with him. However, on Saturday, Sanders dropped his top six schools, and the Wolverines were not one of them.

NEWS: Five-Star Plus+ OT David Sanders is down to 6️⃣ Schools! The 6’6 270 OT from Charlotte, NC is ranked as the No. 2 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 1 OT) per On3 Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/DgZ0gYkxtz pic.twitter.com/Hapgh3gsJ3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 2, 2024

The southern schools make sense given that he’s in SEC country but Ohio State making the cut while Michigan didn’t stings a bit given how hard the Wolverines have been recruiting him. Not to mention, Sanders has two former teammates in Ann Arbor, while the new head coach is the former offensive line coach.

Of course, the maize and blue could claw back into his recruitment, but for now, it appears that they are out.

Sanders is rated the No. 2 prospect in the country by On3, regardless of position.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire