Michigan football at Michigan State time, channel revealed

Back at Big Ten media days, Action Network college football insider Brett McMurphy reported the game wishlist for incoming conference broadcaster NBC, noting that the network (which picked games behind Fox) would like to choose Michigan football at Michigan State on Oct. 21 and make it a night game. On Monday, we now know that will be a reality, with the announcement that the Wolverines and Spartans will play at night at Spartan Stadium for the first time. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on NBC.

Michigan football has hosted two games vs. MSU at night but has not played a true night game in East Lansing before. This will be the third night game of the season and second on NBC.

