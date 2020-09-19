Michigan football or Michigan State? Stars Donovan Edwards, Rayshaun Benny weigh options

The football recruiting landscape has been altered significantly as two of Michigan football and Michigan State football's recruiting targets navigated their way back to the same high school field on Friday night.

Running back Donovan Edwards’ West Bloomfield team certainly got the best of two-way lineman Rayshaun Benny’s Oak Park team in a lopsided 39-0 season-opening victory.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Edwards, the No. 2 player in the state according to 247Sports Composite and coveted by U-M, MSU and numerous Power Five schools, scored three touchdowns in the win.

Oak Park's top player, the 6-5, 275-pound Benny, watched from the sideline after undergoing knee surgery six weeks ago.

The NCAA extended its recruiting dead period until Jan. 1, which means on-campus or off-campus contacts are not permitted. There are also no on-campus or off-campus evaluations and no official or unofficial visits allowed, rather only general correspondence, including emails, text messages and phone calls.

Edwards, who had a light workload (nine carries for 41 yards) against Oak Park, indicated after the game that he’s going to wait until after the season is over before he commits.

“I got the season going now, I’m not even thinking about my recruitment as of right now,” said the four-star recruit, who has had as many as 43 offers, according to 247 Sports.

Edwards said he reached out to Michigan running backs coach and special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh before Friday’s opener.

“What makes him unique is that he’s just a very great guy,” Edwards said of Harbaugh. “Over the four years he’s been recruiting me every single year we’ve been just going up and up and up as the relationship has gone on. I actually called him myself personally just to kick it with him before the first game. He gave me a couple of pointers and tips. From my freshman and sophomore year to today, I actually talked to him about how to do this, this and this.”

Edwards, however, nodded when asked by a group of reporters that Michigan State and Notre Dame “are still in there,” and he’s open visiting schools like Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma to name a few.

“I was thinking about going to the Oklahoma game they played last week, but I couldn’t,” he said. “I’m just too focused right now, just winning and playing. With the season being back, I just want to be the best leader I can be for my team.”

As he has done the previous three seasons at West Bloomfield, Edwards showed his versatility by taking direct snaps out of the Wildcat formation, which is how he scored all three of his TDs.

