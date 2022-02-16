Michigan football may have broken Ohio State

The once proud Buckeyes constantly puffed out their chest about being one of the nation’s elite programs. And they weren’t wrong. But after one loss to Michigan, in snowy Ann Arbor, excuses have stacked up, from the weather, to the flu. And while the defensive staff was probably rightfully broomed, stalwarts like offensive line coach Greg Studrawa were shown the door, just after media types fawned over how Ohio State had something of an impenetrable O-line — a narrative that apparently fell apart thanks to Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.

Need more evidence that the singular loss broke the Buckeyes? Take what athletic director Gene Smith said on Wednesday.

Smith met with the media to discuss a litany of topics, and when the idea of an expanded college football playoff came up, the longtime OSU AD had a very controversial opinion, one quite reactionary based off the loss to Michigan. Given that an expanded playoff would likely give the top seeds homefield advantage rather than having them played on neutral sites, something that would give a big leg up to northern teams, Smith insists that if such were to happen, he’d prefer not to have them on campus, and instead at a neutral site, as well as indoors, such as at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He cited the cold weather and snow as potential reasons why.

Wonder why he’s bothered by the snow?

Gene Smith said that if Ohio State is selected to host a College Football Playoff game in the future, he would recommend playing indoors in Indianapolis rather than playing in Ohio Stadium. Thinks it would be better for the team not to have to play in bad weather. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) February 16, 2022

So not only is the program not tough, as noted by former Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, but it’s getting softer and softer.

Wonder what broke them?

