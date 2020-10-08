Michigan football may have the best defensive end duo in nation: 'It's going to be scary'

For Shaun Nua, "probably the saddest thing" when the Big Ten initially postponed college football was the realization that his two star defensive ends might've never had another chance to play for Michigan football together.

Nua, the Wolverines' second-year defensive line coach, saw what Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson could do last season. He watched them develop throughout this offseason. So when news broke in August that fall college football had been called off, Nua immediately thought of how the postponement would affect the duo known as "salt and pepper."

"Those two guys were like, ‘Gosh darn, what could’ve been,'" Nua said Monday night on the "Inside Michigan Football" radio show with Jon Jansen.

Luckily for Nua, he won't have to guess what Michigan's defense could've gotten from another season of Paye and Hutchinson. The Wolverines will get at least one more year from each after the Big Ten rescheduled the season to begin Oct. 24, and both players chose to play.

"Probably the two best I’ve ever had," Nua said. "To have those two guys, you’ve got to let them go. They’ve done a great job with that. Kwity Paye is literally a freak. Aidan Hutchinson, his passion for the game and his passion for being a perfectionist is unmatched."

In 2019, Hutchinson and Paye became full-time starters after contributing to the defensive line rotation in 2018. The result: A combined 22.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. As Michigan struggled to cultivate depth at defensive end, Paye and Hutchinson became important every-down players who were asked to defend the run and get after the quarterback. They even moved around the defense at times as the Wolverines featured different fronts and rush packages.

It sounds like both have carried over their strong play from last season.

“Aidan Hutchinson at the anchor position is playing extremely well," defensive coordinator Don Brown said on the radio show Monday night. "With his hair longer, he’s probably 6-foot-7, 265 pounds. Runs extremely well for his size and can bend, is flexible, is a good pass-rusher, is a good spread run defender. He can play the zone read, what we call the bluff concepts, and just playing at a high, high level. Big thing is get him to the party and let him play.

"Kwity Paye plays the open-side end for us. He also is playing tremendously well. Played really well at the Big House Saturday at practice. Put his pass-rushing abilities on display and had a good day. Those two guys, if there’s a better tandem, I wouldn’t know it and I wouldn’t want it because I like my guys.”

Hutchinson's length has always been an asset, as it helped him record six pass deflections — second only to cornerback Lavert Hill last season. During a Zoom call with reporters last week, Brown again commented on Hutchinson's frame, comparing him to Lurch, the famously tall, strong butler from "The Addams Family" cartoon.

“His arms are so long," Brown said last Wednesday. "He runs so well. I cannot believe how athletic this guy is. he’s 6-7 and he runs like a deer. Sky is the limit for this guy. We know what we’ve got. He’s bright. He’s articulate. He’s in a great mood every day. It’s a beautiful thing when defensive players can look at one of the leaders and the guy’s got a smile and just excited to be on the practice field every day."

