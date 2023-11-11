Michigan football at Maryland Terrapins time, channel announced

Michigan football just concluded its biggest game yet this weekend when it embarked upon the first of two-straight road trips, starting with going to Happy Valley to face Penn State. Now that the maize and blue escaped with a 24-15 win, without Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines will now ensue the Week 12 road game at Maryland that had yet to be announced as to when kickoff would be or what channel it would be on.

On Saturday after the win over the Nittany Lions, it was revealed just when it would take place and what network treatment it would receive.

Maryland got out to a hot start at the outset of the 2023 season, going undefeated in the month of September and looking as if the Terrapins could challenge in the Big Ten East. However, the Terps have lost every game since, starting with Ohio State, and have yet to win a game outside of the month of September.

The game has been announced as a noon EST kickoff time and will be broadcast on Fox.

Michigan has won seven straight against Maryland, but with the Buckeyes looming the next week and playing against a Terps team that will likely have their backs against the wall, it’s prudent that the Wolverines remain focused.

The last time the maize and blue played in College Park was essentially Donovan Edwards’ coming out party. While he only had three carries for eight yards, he managed 10 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire