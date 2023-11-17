Michigan football at Maryland: Scouting report, prediction

Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia breaks down Michigan football's Week 11 matchup at Maryland on Saturday:

Fast facts

Matchup: No. 2 Michigan (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) vs. Maryland (6-4, 3-4).

Kickoff: Noon Saturday; SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland.

TV/radio: Fox; WXYT-FM (97.1), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line: Wolverines by 19½.

Injury report

Michigan: Out Week 10 vs. Penn State: RB CJ Stokes, QB Davis Warren, RB Danny Hughes.

Maryland: Out Week 10 vs. Nebraska: LB Neeo Avery, RB Ramon Brown, WR Ryan Manning, DB Tamarcus Cooley, DB Alex Moore, RB Nolan Ray, WR Ricardo Cooper Jr., DL Daniel Owens.

Scouting report

When Michigan has the ball: Michigan went back to its run game roots last week against Penn State as it ran the ball 32 straight times to end the game. In all (and not counting sacks or kneeldowns, U-M ran 44 times for 241 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and three touchdowns as Blake Corum (26 carries for 145 yards and two TDs) and Donovan Edwards (10 for 52 yards and a TD) each had their best week of the year. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed just seven of eight passes for 60 yards; he'll certainly throw the ball more than that this week against Maryland's defense that ranks No. 38 in yards per game (339.7) and No. 53 in yards per pass attempt (6.93). The Wolverines' quarterback has completed 76.2% of his throws (163-for-214) for 2,194 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions and is No. 2 in the nation in QBR (92.7). The Wolverines are an offensive juggernaut, ranked No. 3 on third down (54.5% conversions), No. 10 in points per game (39.0) and No. 12 in yards per play (6.5). Maryland's defense, meanwhile, figures to provide a decent test. The Terrapins are No. 7 in the country in turnovers forced per game (2), No. 32 in yards per play allowed (5.07), and No. 45 in points per game (22.4).

When Maryland has the ball: After scoring 30 points or more in each of their first five games, the Terrapins offense has come crashing back to earth — the unit hasn't scored more than 27 points in a game since September, and has been held to 17 or fewer in three of its past five games and two in a row. Maryland passes the ball 38.9 times per game, (12th-most in the nation), but ranks just No. 23 in passing yards per game (280.8), No. 25 in completion percentage (65.32%) and No. 49 in yards per pay (5.7). The run game hasn't gotten going much this season; the Terps rank No. 83 on a per-carry basis (3.9 yards) but just No. 108 in yards per game (115.5). Turnovers have also been a problem, the Terps average 1.7 giveaways per game, No. 77 in the nation. That doesn't bode well against perhaps the best defense in the nation: U-M ranks No. 1 in points per game (7.5) and yards per game (232.1), No. 2 in red-zone scoring (57.1%), No. 4 in yard per plays (4.23) and No. 13 in third-down defense (29.32% conversions= percentage).

Know the foe

Topsy-turvy Tagovailoa: Taulia Tagovailoa, younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, transferred from Alabama prior to the 2020 season. Then, in 2021, he appeared to take the league by storm. He set program single-season records for passing yards (3,860), completions (328), completion percentage (69.2%), passing touchdowns (26) and 300-yard passing games (7) while he ranked in the top 25 nationally and top three in Big Ten in every passing category. The sophomore completed 328 of 474 attempts for 3,860 yards and 28 total touchdowns. Since then, his completion percentage and passer rating have dropped off. He has still been solid this year — the senior has completed 245 of 375 (65.3%) of his passes for 2,769 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions —and while he is a skilled talent, he has yet to blossom into a next-level player.

Lock-ed into the middle: For the third consecutive season, Mike Locksley has Maryland going bowling. That's worth noting, since it's something the Terps have only done twice as a program since 1985, with both instances coming under Ralph Friedgen in the 2000s (2001-03, 2006-08). Still, Maryland appears unlikely to reach nine wins — the Terps haven't won nine games in a season since 2010. Locksley has easily earned another season, but if things don't take another step in next year's Big Ten, there will be questions in College Park.

Big targets: Tagovailoa doesn't have an obvious favorite target this year; instead, he has four different players who have 400-610 yards receiving. Jeshaun Jones has been the top threat; the 6-foot-1 senior leads the team in catches (45) and yards (607) with four touchdowns. Next, a pair of juniors have had nearly equal production. Tai Felton has 38 catches for 542 yards (14.3 yards per catch) and five touchdowns while Kaden Prather has 37 catches for 523 yards (14.1 yards per catch) and five TDs. U-M will also have its hands full with tight end Corey Dyches, who has 42 receptions for 401 yards and a TD.

Tony Garcia's two cents

Harbaugh hysteria: For the second week in a row, Michigan will be without head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline. The scheduled 9 a.m. Friday court hearing in which Michigan was requesting a temporary restraining order against the Big Ten was canceled Thursday, with the school announcing the school and Harbaugh have "resolved their pending litigation" with the Big Ten and accepted his three-game suspension for the remainder of the regular season. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who served as acting head coach last week against Penn State, will do so again vs. Maryland and next week vs. Ohio State.

1,000 wins: While U-M should have no problem beating Maryland without Harbaugh, it doesn't mean his absence won't sting. U-M's 1,000th win could come Saturday and few around the program care about its history like Harbaugh. He lived in Ann Arbor in his youth and was a ball boy when his father was an assistant coach. That's before he starred at QB for coach Bo Schembechler. The celebration of No. 1,000 will likely come, but Harbaugh's absence will be particularly noticeable.

Prediction

Nothing suggests an upset is in the offing. The Wolverines have shown they haven't been distracted by anything —namely, two Harbaugh suspensions — and they won't be distracted, even by the looming game vs. Ohio State. This team is too focused, too driven and too senior-led to make that kind of sloppy mistake. The pick: U-M 34, Maryland 13.

