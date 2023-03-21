Michigan football making a run on 247Sports Crystal Ball after big recruiting weekend

Isaiah Hole
Michigan football held perhaps its biggest recruiting weekend yet with a number of top-flight prospects coming to Ann Arbor. From five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis to four-star offensive tackle Blake Frazier, some top targets had the maize and blue carpet rolled out for them, and it appears to be paying dividends.

As a result of the weekend going so well, there has been a big run of 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions coming in for many of the recent visitors — this weekend and last — by the staff of the behemoth website. Here is who the Wolverines appear to be gaining momentum with.

OT Blake Frazier

School:

Austin (Tx.) Vandegrift

247Sports Composite ranking:

4-star, 213 overall

New predictions for Mich.:

4

Mich. prediction %:

100%

Top offers:

Clemson
Florida
LSU
Oregon
Penn State
Texas

OT Max Anderson

School:

Frisco (Tx.) Reedy

247Sports Composite ranking:

4-star, 186 overall

New predictions for Mich.:

1

Mich. prediction %:

100%

Top offers:

Tennessee
Alabama
Florida
Georgia
LSU
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Oregon
Penn State

QB Jadyn Davis

School:

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence DAy

247Sports Composite ranking:

5-star, 24 overall

New predictions for Mich.:

1

Mich. prediction %:

100% (6 predictions)

Top offers:

Alabama
Florida
Georgia
LSU
North Carolina
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Oregon
Penn State
Tennessee

WR Channing Goodwin

School:

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day

247Sports Composite ranking:

4-star, 321 overall

New predictions for Mich.:

1

Mich. prediction %:

100% (3 predictions)

Top offers:

North Carolina
South Carolina
Kentucky
Virginia Tech

OT Ben Roebuck

School:

Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward

247Sports Composite ranking:

3-star, 457 overall

New predictions for Mich.:

1

Mich. prediction %:

100% (4 predictions)

Top offers:

Penn State
Wisconsin
Michigan State
Illinois

 

LB Aaron Chiles

School:

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel

247Sports Composite ranking:

4-star, 88 overall

New predictions for Mich.:

1

Mich. prediction %:

100% (4 predictions)

Top offers:

Alabama
Florida
Georgia
LSU
Ohio State
Penn State
USC

