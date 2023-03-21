Michigan football making a run on 247Sports Crystal Ball after big recruiting weekend

Michigan football held perhaps its biggest recruiting weekend yet with a number of top-flight prospects coming to Ann Arbor. From five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis to four-star offensive tackle Blake Frazier, some top targets had the maize and blue carpet rolled out for them, and it appears to be paying dividends.

As a result of the weekend going so well, there has been a big run of 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions coming in for many of the recent visitors — this weekend and last — by the staff of the behemoth website. Here is who the Wolverines appear to be gaining momentum with.

OT Blake Frazier

School: Austin (Tx.) Vandegrift 247Sports Composite ranking: 4-star, 213 overall New predictions for Mich.: 4 Mich. prediction %: 100% Top offers: Clemson

Florida

LSU

Oregon

Penn State

Texas

OT Max Anderson

QB Jadyn Davis

WR Channing Goodwin

School: Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day 247Sports Composite ranking: 4-star, 321 overall New predictions for Mich.: 1 Mich. prediction %: 100% (3 predictions) Top offers: North Carolina

South Carolina

Kentucky

Virginia Tech

OT Ben Roebuck

School: Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward 247Sports Composite ranking: 3-star, 457 overall New predictions for Mich.: 1 Mich. prediction %: 100% (4 predictions) Top offers: Penn State

Wisconsin

Michigan State

Illinois

LB Aaron Chiles

School: Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 247Sports Composite ranking: 4-star, 88 overall New predictions for Mich.: 1 Mich. prediction %: 100% (4 predictions) Top offers: Alabama

Florida

Georgia

LSU

Ohio State

Penn State

USC

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire