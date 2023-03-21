Michigan football making a run on 247Sports Crystal Ball after big recruiting weekend
Michigan football held perhaps its biggest recruiting weekend yet with a number of top-flight prospects coming to Ann Arbor. From five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis to four-star offensive tackle Blake Frazier, some top targets had the maize and blue carpet rolled out for them, and it appears to be paying dividends.
As a result of the weekend going so well, there has been a big run of 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions coming in for many of the recent visitors — this weekend and last — by the staff of the behemoth website. Here is who the Wolverines appear to be gaining momentum with.
OT Blake Frazier
School:
Austin (Tx.) Vandegrift
247Sports Composite ranking:
4-star, 213 overall
New predictions for Mich.:
4
Mich. prediction %:
100%
Top offers:
OT Max Anderson
School:
Frisco (Tx.) Reedy
247Sports Composite ranking:
4-star, 186 overall
New predictions for Mich.:
1
Mich. prediction %:
100%
Top offers:
Tennessee
QB Jadyn Davis
School:
Charlotte (N.C.) Providence DAy
247Sports Composite ranking:
5-star, 24 overall
New predictions for Mich.:
1
Mich. prediction %:
100% (6 predictions)
Top offers:
Alabama
WR Channing Goodwin
School:
Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day
247Sports Composite ranking:
4-star, 321 overall
New predictions for Mich.:
1
Mich. prediction %:
100% (3 predictions)
Top offers:
North Carolina
OT Ben Roebuck
School:
Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward
247Sports Composite ranking:
3-star, 457 overall
New predictions for Mich.:
1
Mich. prediction %:
100% (4 predictions)
Top offers:
Penn State
LB Aaron Chiles
School:
Olney (Md.) Good Counsel
247Sports Composite ranking:
4-star, 88 overall
New predictions for Mich.:
1
Mich. prediction %:
100% (4 predictions)
Top offers: