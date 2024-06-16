Michigan football makes top three for 2025 4-star IOL

Michigan football is in his top three, and it’s probably not three.

The Wolverines have solidly picked up the pace in recruiting in the month of June with a slate of official and unofficial visitors who have made it to Ann Arbor. One player hasn’t yet made it to campus, but things continue to trend in a positive direction for the maize and blue and one top target.

2025 Brookline (Mass.) Dexter School four-star Hardy Watts will be visiting Ann Arbor for ‘victors weekend,’ the biggest recruiting visit weekend of the year thus far. But in advance of his visit, he announced a top three, and Michigan football made the cut.

Where is home ⁉️ https://t.co/RWiIkZhLVn — Hardy Watts (@HardyWatts2) June 15, 2024

Watts already visited his other finalists — Clemson (May 31) and Wisconsin (June 7). Though he does have a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction indicating Clemson will be his school of choice, it was made by a Clemson insider. Given that Michigan has the final visit, it’s in a good spot to close for the elite interior offensive lineman.

Watts is rated No. 119 overall by On3 and is the No. 9 interior OL and top player in the state of Massachusetts.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire