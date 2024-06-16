Advertisement

Michigan football makes top three for 2025 4-star IOL

isaiah hole
·1 min read

Michigan football is in his top three, and it’s probably not three.

The Wolverines have solidly picked up the pace in recruiting in the month of June with a slate of official and unofficial visitors who have made it to Ann Arbor. One player hasn’t yet made it to campus, but things continue to trend in a positive direction for the maize and blue and one top target.

2025 Brookline (Mass.) Dexter School four-star Hardy Watts will be visiting Ann Arbor for ‘victors weekend,’ the biggest recruiting visit weekend of the year thus far. But in advance of his visit, he announced a top three, and Michigan football made the cut.

Watts already visited his other finalists — Clemson (May 31) and Wisconsin (June 7). Though he does have a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction indicating Clemson will be his school of choice, it was made by a Clemson insider. Given that Michigan has the final visit, it’s in a good spot to close for the elite interior offensive lineman.

Watts is rated No. 119 overall by On3 and is the No. 9 interior OL and top player in the state of Massachusetts.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire