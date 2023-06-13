Michigan football makes top three for 2024 priority defensive lineman

If you’ve been following recruiting much at all, you realize Michigan football has a ton of momentum at the moment. The Wolverines are coming off of a big weekend where they hosted a bunch of high-level recruits and now the maize and blue are trending for multiple targets.

One of those targets Michigan is trending heavily for is three-star defensive lineman, Deyvid Palepale. After the weekend ended, the Wolverines received two Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports to make three total predictions Palepale ends up with the maize and blue.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Then on Monday evening, Palepale posted his final three schools he will be considering: USC, Penn State, and Michigan.

The 6-foot-3, 288-pound defensive lineman hails from Landisville (PA) Hempfield. Palepale is a three-star recruit and the 756th-ranked recruit in the 2024 class according to the Composite.

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Michigan has an 85.2% chance to land Palepale.

Advertisement

Michigan currently has 19 commitments in the 2024 class and four of them are defensive linemen.

More!

Twitter reactions: Michigan football lands ATH Jaden Smith Michigan football gets a commitment from emerging 2024 ATH in SEC country Michigan football launches M-Power to help players harness NIL and more Which Michigan football freshman made 247Sports instant impact list?

An offer for Wolverines fans

For the best local Detroit news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Detroit Free Press.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire