Michigan football makes top six for 2025 4-star WR from Ohio

Michigan football has a lot of offseason questions, but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t making things work on the recruiting trail.

Coming off of a national championship, the Wolverines are going to need more talent at the skill positions, particularly wide receiver. Though 2025 recruits won’t be making it to campus for more than another year, the maize and blue are looking to the future trying to reel in some big names. And one prospect from an enemy state has Michigan high atop his list.

The Wolverines have gotten several top prospects in the past two years from the state of Ohio, particularly Cincinnati with players like Jordan Marshall and Breeon Ismail hailing from the Queen City. 2025 Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow wide receiver Quintin Simmons Jr. is a four-star prospect who is dwindling down his list, and Michigan football made the cut.

The other five schools that Simmons is considering are West Virginia, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Penn State, and Syracuse.

247Sports has Simmons rated as the No. 156 player in the country, regardless of position. He’s also listed as the 15th-rated wide receiver and sixth-best player in the state of Ohio. He does not have an offer from Ohio State.

While Simmons does not have any 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions in yet, Kentucky is listed as ‘warm’ on his profile.

A track runner, he’s run a 100-meter dash at 10.76 seconds.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire