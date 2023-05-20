Michigan football makes top six for elite 2024 edge rusher

Michigan football is working hard to make in-roads at an elite DMV school in 2024.

The Wolverines are presumed leaders for 2024 Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles, but the maize and blue are hoping to also attain an edge rusher from the same school — which just happens to be where former cornerback Blake Countess played.

2024 edge rusher Darien Mayo is a four-star, rated the highest by On3’s proprietary rankings at No. 89 overall. He’s the eighth-best edge rusher and No. 2 player in the state of Maryland, also per On3.

On Friday, he released a top six, and Michigan football made the cut along with Ohio State, Maryland, Clemson, South Carolina, and USC.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Darien Mayo is down to 6️⃣ Schools! The 6’7 255 EDGE from York, PA is ranked as a Top 90 Player in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/aWCgV4ONVo pic.twitter.com/QX2a7erj3M — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 20, 2023

Mayo has no predictions in the 247Sports Crystal Ball, but Ohio State has a slight statistical edge as of this writing according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

He’s slated to make an official visit to Ann Arbor on June 23, 2023, but will also see Clemson, Columbus, and Los Angeles in the weeks leading up to the visit.

